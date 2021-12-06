Amerisource Closes $6MM Credit Facility for Energy Infrastructure Firm

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone announced that WideOpenWest Finance, LLC, a subsidiary of WOW!, has priced and allocated a new Credit Facility that is anticipated to close next week. At closing, the Credit Facility will consist of a new (i) term loan B in an aggregate principal amount of $730 million and (ii) a $250 million revolving credit commitment. Morgan Stanley Senior Funding acted as the lead left arranger and joint Bookrunner together with KeyBanc Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Loan Funding, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Regions Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and Manufacturers And Traders Trust Company. The new credit facility will mature in December 2028 and bear interest at a rate equal to SOFR plus 3.00%.
Comments / 0