We Arkansasans know that there are some great restaurants in the Natural State. And now, it looks like the rest of the world is catching on, as the iconic Arkansas restaurant, Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner, was just named one of the best restaurants in the U.S. Ready to visit this iconic diner? For more info, call […] The post The Iconic Arkansas Restaurant, Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner, Was Just Named One Of The Best Restaurants In The US appeared first on Only In Your State.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO