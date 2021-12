7th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy. Off 3:47. Time 1:03.59. Fast. Also Ran_Queen Molotov, Back On the Street, Tiger Queen, Vegan, Crystal Proof, Squared Shady, Seven Sisters. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $188.90. Daily Double (7-3) paid $122.20. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $41.10. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-7-2) paid $299.88. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $142.45. $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-1-7-2-9) no winners. TOT $2,608,558.

GAMBLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO