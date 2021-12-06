Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios Teases Reveal Of First Game

While the polarizing reactions to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City have been bouncing around the ‘net all weekend, the looming dread that is Netflix’s Resident Evil series has once more appeared to ensure that we haven’t felt the last of the serious whipping the series will be getting in live-action. Despite the new motion picture having just been released in the US (and is still unavailable in other regions until December 3rd), Netflix has chosen now to start promoting their series. While the clip is very, very brief, they also uploaded a screenshot of a doggie up close, it’s enough to remind people this show exists, I suppose.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO