Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios Teases Reveal Of First Game

I rumble along in the armored cocoon of my Scorpion tank, scaling an elevated path to the Banished stronghold. With each explosive cannon blast, the outer sentries prove they’re not much of a threat, but my foes have prepared for this approach, and the narrow mountain path hits a blockade. While my marines disembark and charge ahead, I grapple up into the nearby hills and begin to pick off Jackals with a unique variant sniper rifle – spoils of an earlier conquest. But no plan survives first contact with the enemy, and I’m eventually scaling the outer fort wall and dropping into a nest of entrenched Brutes, as the familiar rattle of my assault rifle begins to clear the way.
