ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios Teases Reveal Of First Game

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first game from Embark Studios, a veteran team led by former EA and Dice head Patrick Söderlund, is set to be revealed this week. The game is called Arc Raiders, and we got a glimpse of what to expect in a cryptic teaser video. The video is one...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star teases Trinity's role in The Matrix Resurrections

Reviving a franchise is always a gamble, but when it's almost 20 years after the last movie and we're talking about a saga as beloved as The Matrix, the stakes are even higher. While The Matrix Resurrections has managed to bring back some original cast members alongside director Lana Wachowski,...
MOVIES
Destructoid

Geoff Keighley teases The Game Awards reveal over two years in the making

Geoff Keighley continued to stoke the flames of hype this weekend, as the clock counts down to this year’s Game Awards event. Speaking on his Twitter just yesterday, producer Keighley teased a world premiere reveal set for the December event, which will announce a brand new game almost three years in the making.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Netflix’s Resident Evil: First Footage Teased on Instagram

While the polarizing reactions to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City have been bouncing around the ‘net all weekend, the looming dread that is Netflix’s Resident Evil series has once more appeared to ensure that we haven’t felt the last of the serious whipping the series will be getting in live-action. Despite the new motion picture having just been released in the US (and is still unavailable in other regions until December 3rd), Netflix has chosen now to start promoting their series. While the clip is very, very brief, they also uploaded a screenshot of a doggie up close, it’s enough to remind people this show exists, I suppose.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Söderlund
Gematsu

Embark Studios announces ARC Raiders

Embark Studios, a Stockholm-based developer founded by Battlefield veterans and a subsidiary of Nexon, has announced its first title ARC Raiders. More information will be announced at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9. Watch a teaser trailer below. (MP4 version here.) — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Game From Former Battlefield Dev Teased, Reveal Expected At Game Awards

Embark Studios, the game studio run by former Electronic Arts boss Patrick Soderlund, is gearing up to share more details on its debut project, Arc Raiders, very soon. A teaser for the game points to a reveal on December 9, which matches up with The Game Awards. The event's Twitter page quote-tweeted the trailer, all but confirming its presence at the showcase on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Dev studio One More Game touts a ‘players first’ attitude and a studio ‘free from ego’

Last July we got word of the founding of , a dev studio launched by former founder of ArenaNet and En Masse Entertainment Patrick Wyatt and former Undead Labs and Riot Games dev Jamie Winsor. The studio received a $5.7M cash investment at the time, as well as talked up its focus on online cross-platform PC and mobile games and its “alpha driven development” approach to game creation.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Spider-Man Joins Fornite! Chapter 3 Delivers A Redesigned Island, Sliding And Swinging Gameplay Mechanics, Camps, And More!

Fortnite changes faster and more dynamically than any other ongoing game. Yesterday's epic finale to the two-year-long Chapter 2 event was again met with a radical shakeup to Fortnite's core gameplay formula. For the start of Chapter 3 – which begins today – developer Epic Games introduces a new gameplay movement through a character who knows it better than anyone.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Embark Studios#Ea#Dice#Arc Raiders#Pvp
Gamespot

The Game Awards Big Reveals Teased: "Pretty Major Stuff"

The Game Awards take place this Thursday, December 9, and organizer Geoff Keighley has offered up some teases for what to expect in terms of announcements and reveals. Speaking to USA Today, Keighley said there will be "four of five things" on the level of Elden Ring's gameplay trailer at Keighley's Summer Game Fest event in June. "Oh, God, there are probably four or five things of that level. I can't wait to show people this stuff," Keighley said.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

First 'Halo' TV Series Footage Teases a Trailer Reveal at the Game Awards

Paramount+'s new Halo TV series has received a small teaser ahead of the release of the show's first-look trailer. With the brief clip that shows a sneak peek of the Spartans and one of the setpieces of the film, it was also revealed that the first-look trailer would premiere at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9, offering the first extended look at the show since it was ordered for 10 episodes in 2018.
TV SERIES
Game Informer Online

Take Your First Look At Star Wars: Hunters' Wild Characters And Arena-Style Combat

Just when I thought I'd seen everything Star Wars had to offer, Zynga introduces one of the strangest ideas yet: a Jawa standing on his brother's shoulders to create a tall fighter named Utooni. This puzzling creation is just one of the many combatants in Zynga's Star Wars: Hunters, a Switch and mobile game that is slated to release next year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Sweden
hypebeast.com

Joya Studio Teases Upcoming Candle Collaboration with Minions

Joya Studio, a Brooklyn-based design practice known for its artful take on candles, has taken to Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with the Minions. To celebrate the upcoming movie Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, which releases in 2022, different creatives around the world have been invited to reimagine the iconic yellow troublemakers for a series of capsule collections. This latest partnership will blend the worlds of handcrafted design with the irreverent presence of the characters.
LIFESTYLE
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

I rumble along in the armored cocoon of my Scorpion tank, scaling an elevated path to the Banished stronghold. With each explosive cannon blast, the outer sentries prove they’re not much of a threat, but my foes have prepared for this approach, and the narrow mountain path hits a blockade. While my marines disembark and charge ahead, I grapple up into the nearby hills and begin to pick off Jackals with a unique variant sniper rifle – spoils of an earlier conquest. But no plan survives first contact with the enemy, and I’m eventually scaling the outer fort wall and dropping into a nest of entrenched Brutes, as the familiar rattle of my assault rifle begins to clear the way.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Poster Revealed, First Trailer To Debut During The Game Awards

A new poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has been released, and as you might expect, it features Sonic, Tails, and Doctor Robotnik. Jim Carrey’s Robotnik looks decidedly eggier compared to what we saw throughout most of the first Sonic movie. The official Sonic Movie Twitter account released this new poster, and it did so as a tease for what’s to come: the first trailer during tomorrow’s Game Awards show.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Tchia’s New Trailer Revealed on The Game Awards

Tchia is a game inspired by New Caledonian culture. It features tropical adventure in a tropical world. Tchia can use her special abilities to take control of any object or animal she finds. A new gameplay trailer was just released on The Game Awards. Not only does the world of Tchia look stunning, but the various ways player can interact with the world is also interesting and innovative. Being able to take control of other objects definitely gives the game a refreshing feeling as your movement would change drastically depending on what object you are in control of.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy