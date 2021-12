The Albert Lea High School Vocal Department is hosting the holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium. This concert makes its return after the pandemic canceled plans last year. It has traditionally been a favorite of the community and is guaranteed to put all who attend into the holiday spirit. Doors will open at 6:25 p.m. and the ALHS Jazz Band will entertain preceding the concert.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO