SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Amber Frey, a pivotal witness at the 2004 Scott Peterson murder trial, renewed her pledge Thursday to testify again if he is awarded a new trial because of jury misconduct. Frey was having an extramarital affair at the time Peterson murdered his wife, Laci, and the couple’s unborn child. She testified at the original trial that she did not know he was married at the time she began dating him. The ruse included a call from Peterson where he claimed he was in Paris celebrating New Year’s Eve. When she saw news reports of Peterson’s missing wife,...

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO