Science

Cytokines and Nitric Oxide May Protect Pancreatic Islet Cells from Damage

By American Physiological Society (APS)
 5 days ago

Research published ahead of print in the journal Function suggests that cytokine (proteins secreted by different types of cells) signaling protects pancreatic beta cells from environmental stresses. Beta cell function is impaired in people with diabetes, and scientists...

