Cytokines and Nitric Oxide May Protect Pancreatic Islet Cells from Damage

The microenvironment that surrounds pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is profoundly desmoplastic and immunosuppressive. Understanding initial triggers of immunosuppression during the process of pancreatic tumorigenesis would aid in establishing novel targets for effective prevention and therapy. Here, we interrogate the differential molecular mechanisms dependent on cell of origin and pathology subtype that determine immunosuppression during PDAC initiation and in established tumors. Transcriptomic analysis of cell of origin dependent-epithelial gene signatures revealed that Nt5e/CD73, a cell surface enzyme that is the pacemaker for extracellular adenosine generation, is one of the top 10% of genes over-expressed in murine tumors arising from ductal pancreatic epithelium as opposed to those rising from acinar cells. These findings were confirmed by Imaging Mass Cytometry and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography. Our data indicate that ductal activation of oncogenic mutant Kras results in loss of PTEN and elevated AKT signaling which ultimately releases CD73 suppression. Delivery of CD73 small molecule inhibitors through various delivery routes reduced tumor development and growth in genetically engineered and syngeneic mouse models. Analysis in human PDAC subtypes indicates that high Nt5e in murine ductal PDAC models overlaps with high NT5E in human PDAC Squamous and Basal Subtypes, considered to have the highest immunosuppression and worst prognosis. These findings highlight a molecular trigger of the immunosuppressive PDAC microenvironment which is dependent on ductal cell of origin, linking biology with pathological subtype classification, critical components to personalized approaches for PDAC prevention and immunotherapeutic intervention.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO