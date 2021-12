PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says more people are moving to the state for freedom. Because of that, she says more housing is needed, and she wants the state to help communities make it happen. She is also proposing raises for many people who already live in the state. Noem in Tuesday’s budget address has proposed a 6% bump in pay for state workers, state aid for education and funding to health care providers.

