ROCHESTER, Minn. - After day the final day of competition at the Rochester Invite, both the women's and men's swimming & diving teams took home first place overall. The women finished first of 10 teams with a score of 987. The men finished first of eight teams with a score of 985. Between the two teams on Sunday, Omaha had six first-place finishes, three second-place, and three third-place. Overall, they had 40 top-eight finishes.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO