Devin Townsend has released his new album today- The Puzzle – a total DIY affair. Boxed-sets, physical merch, and more are available from his website and global webstores. The Puzzle has a companion album Snuggles that is also coming soon. Neither of these album are meant to be considered part of Devy’s regular output and he is still releasing yet another new album – Lightworker, in 2022. He has also shared a series of videos and posts explaining his rationale behind this new release, why it is coming out as a DIY project, and why it is different than his other projects. Listen now!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO