Knoxville, TN

Authorities investigating after body found with apparent gunshot wound

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
Knoxville, TN – According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body found right after 5 a.m. Monday.

Police said the body was found in an alley near Juanita Cannon Street.

The responding officers discovered that the victim had been shot at least one time.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

