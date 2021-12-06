ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C-Squared Podcast: Interview with Lachlan Blackwood of Carmeria

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 7 days ago

C2 is a new podcast series from the minds of Curtis Dewar (Dewar PR), Cori Westbrook focusing on helping bands with their music marketing, sales, and promotion. Curtis and Cori are frequently joined by Holly Royle, Aliyah Daye, and Gaia...

www.ghostcultmag.com

ghostcultmag.com

C-Squared Podcast: “Female-Fronted” Genre Discussion Part II

C2 is a new podcast series from the minds of Curtis Dewar (Dewar PR), Cori Westbrook focusing on helping bands with their music marketing, sales, and promotion. Curtis and Cori are frequently joined by Holly Royle, Aliyah Daye, and Gaia Guarda who both have recently joined forces with them in C Squared. In this episode of the podcast Holly and Curtis lead a roundtable discussion with Rena from Siren’s Rain, Gaia Guarda, and Lindsay Schoolcraft.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Lucas Rinz (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
MUSIC
ArchDaily

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Eric Johnson

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions. A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and...
VISUAL ART
spottedbylocals.com

Podcast Interview With Co-founder Bart

Keith from Nomad Flag did a podcast interview with Spotted by Locals co-founder Bart about overtourism, the joy of travel and more. You can listen to it and read quotes here.
LIFESTYLE
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Carter Brady – “Best of Two Worlds”

Pelham, New York Singer Songwriter Carter Brady has already build an impressive resume of music and experiences in his young life. First earning notice back in High School with a Power Pop band, after many turns in groups, Carter’s adult endeavors range from movie soundtracks to his own current releases as a solo artist. A multi-instrumentalist by trade, Carter can really touch anything and make it his own, and he is developing a singular, expressive voice as a singer too. Recently he earned a film credit for playing acoustic guitar in Director Quinn Fluet’s short film Singularity (2021). Watch his new video for his current single, dropping tomorrow, December 10th, 2021 – “Best of Two Worlds” now!
MUSIC
realitysteve.com

Podcast #262 – Interview with Amanda Grace Jenkins from “12 Dates of Christmas”

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend. I did. And I ate way too much and was in a food coma for most of the weekend. So there’s that. Anyway, first time in 262 podcasts that it’s released on a Monday, but here we are with Amanda Grace Jenkins from “12 Dates of Christmas” on HBO Max that dropped on Thanksgiving Day. Because I needed to give people time to watch the series before posting the interview is the reason the podcast is up today. I hope you watched, if not, still plenty of time since it’s not going anywhere, but Amanda and I do cover everything that happened on the show so spoilers will be included. Amanda was very open about her experience on the show, coming out only 3 years ago and how much of a struggle it’s been for her, what happened on the show, does she regret anything, what’s she up to now, and much, much more. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Amanda’s Twitter handle (@AmandaGraceJen) in your replies. Thanks so much to Amanda for coming on. Really glad I heard her story. We’re back to the normal podcast schedule this Thursday as Brooke Lusk from “12 Dates of Christmas” will also be joining me. She had quite the experience on the show if you’ve seen it, so we talk about it all. Enjoy…
TV & VIDEOS
ghostcultmag.com

Mortiis Releases “The Chris Vrenna Mixes” EP

Black Metal and electronic music legend Mortiis has released a “new” EP. The Chris Vrenna Mixes EP is made up of material from The Great Corrupter, but is now a standalone release, out now on most streaming platforms. Check it out!. Mortiis shared a message to his many...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Tempers Shares New Single “Unfamiliar” – New Album Incoming

New York synth-pop/Post Punk duo Tempers have released a new single “Unfamiliar” from their upcoming new album New Meaning, due out April 1st, 2021 via DAIS. Comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh & Eddie Cooper, Tempers creates catchy and sharp tracks with a cool sheen of synthy goodness, mysterious vocals, and killer beats. Listen to “Unfamiliar” now!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Ben Auld Shares New Single “D4A” – New Album Incoming

After 100 plus years of the genre, it’s hard to find a singer-songwriter with something fresh and new to say. However, Ben Auld writes unpretentious, deep songs about the little moments of life that we miss, all the triumphs and tragedies we feel. His voice and words will sink into your ears and heart. Ben’s new album Lemongrass releases on February, 15th 2022 and the album is a display of an artist growing far beyond his age and gage. Check out the new single “D4A” right now and pre-save and pre-order the album at the link below.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: The Grasshopper Lies Heavy – “Indifference Apocalypse”

San Antonio, Texas Post Metal band The Grasshopper Lies Heavy finishes the year releasing a new single entitled Indifference Apocalypse as part of their new split with the band WOORMS called Various Plants and Animals Under Domestication. The video showcases esoteric images of some of the United States social and political events from recent times. The track itself is a very heavy and catchy song that will rest in your mind for a while. Watch the video for ‘Indifference Apocalypse’ below:
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Bourbon House – “I Got Trouble”

With a love of the rich history and respect for Classic Rock the prolific members of Bourbon House have released a series of knockout singles and EPs on their way to their upcoming new full-length Into The Red. Down-shifting gears into a passionate torch song mode on their latest single “I Got Trouble” the band flexes their considerable writing chops. Singer Lacey Crowe is also one of the best vocalists we have heard in some time so please give her and this band your attention. Check out their new video for “I Got Trouble’ right now!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Sevendust to Release “Blood and Stone Deluxe” Version This Week

Sevendust has spent the pandemic era supporting their excellent 13th album Blood & Stone (Rise Records) performing a few great livestreams, and returning to the tour circuit, culminating in their mini-run of tour dates to close the year. The band has now announced the release of the digital expanded edition of that album. Blood & Stone Deluxe contains five new tracks including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of Periphery, Richard Wicander of Fire From The Gods and Justin deBlieck formerly of Ice Nine Kills provide remixes and the band finished recording “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” specifically for this release. Blood & Stone Deluxe is being released via all digital partners via Rise Records and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Blood & Stone Deluxe is now available for pre-save below. The visualizer for “What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix)” can be seen here:
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Moon Tooth Shares a New Single and Music Video – “The Conduit”

Moon Tooth has shared another new single from their new album due in 2022 via Pure Nosie Records. Produced by Josh Wilber, “The Conduit” their second new single from the album, might be one of the coolest, heaviest songs ever by the band and you can watch the clip, and stream the track right now!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

This Weekend’s All-Star Tribute to Death’s Chuck Schuldiner to Be Livestreamed

Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the passing of iconic Death vocalist and guitarist Chuck Schuldiner on December 13th, 2001. This weekend his friends, peers and disciples will assemble at The Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida to perform a tribute concert to the man and legend of Death Metal. The concert will feature an all-star cast of musicians, including six former members of Death. The show is expected to sell out, if it is not already, but now it will be lived streamed, which you can purchase at the link below.
TAMPA, FL
ghostcultmag.com

Sleep Releases The Unedited Version of “Dopesmoker”

For Bandcamp Friday just passed (December 3rd, 2021) Sleep released their unedited version of their classic album Dopesmoker, originally released on 4/20 in 2013 via Southern Lord. The album is available now streaming from Bandcamp and CD. It also includes live versions of “Holy Mountain and “Sonic Titan!” Purchase and stream the album as the band re-envisioned it, and read the fascinating backstory below.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Swallow The Sun – Abigail Williams – Wilderun – Live at The Sanctuary

It was a cold, rainy evening last Sunday in Motor City, but that didn’t damper the spirits of those attending the metal show happening at The Sanctuary. Residing in the humble hamlet of Hamtramck, next to Detroit, this music venue is the pulse of the heavy scene for the whole city. Many gathered in the quaint sized concert hall because the Doom Metal masters, Swallow the Sun were in town. This legendary act of doom ‘n gloom is on the road promoting their new album Moonflowers (Century Media Records). Plus, they brought along Abigail Williams and Wilderun as their supporting acts, making it a night filled with decadent heaviness.
ROCK MUSIC

