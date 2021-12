Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Horton-Tucker has been coming off the bench lately, but that will change Tuesday night. LeBron James has tested positive for COVID-19, and he will be out until he can test negative twice 24 hours apart. If he can't do that, he'll be out a minimum of 10 days. Horton-Tucker will see plenty of playing time in James' absence.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO