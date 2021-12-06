Alice Cooper Books Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Hot on the heels of the 20th-anniversary celebration of their incredibly popular and influential 2nd studio album, Town by Town, Colorado’s beloved jam-grass pioneers Yonder Mountain String Band have just announced their tour plans for 2022. Kicking things off at Denver’s newly-opened and incredibly popular Meow Wolf Convergence Station on February 24th for a one-of-a-kind immersive music and art experience, the veteran band will continue into the Winter Wondergrass festival in Steamboat, Colorado. March 2022 finds YMSB crossing the Southeast to some familiar haunts and festivals and new venues alike. The run will start in St. Petersburg, Florida, before heading south to Key West and then back up the east coast to Savannah, Georgia, and Carrboro, North Carolina’s famed Cat’s Cradle.
Comments / 0