Phoenix Labs’ free-to-play monster hunting co-op action RPG Dauntless has been out for over a couple of years at this point, and been doing well by every metric. Though the game has, of course, been playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for a while now thanks to backward compatibility next-gen patches, it’s now been announced that it’ll soon be getting native releases on the new-gen consoles as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO