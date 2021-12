Destructive pop and production duo Big Kill, AKA Cayne Mckenzie and Andrew Huculiak, are quickly establishing themselves as ones to watch. A little rough around the edges, They have an edgy, genre-defying sound that combines experimental electronic with hyper-pop culminating in something considerably unique. Citing a vast range of influences, the duo draw from commercial pop to Eurodance, creating a sound that transcends labels and while they might be new to the scene, they certainly know their stuff. As producers, Mckenzie and Huculiak’s early credits include their work on hyper-pop darling DEBBY FRIDAY’s latest Pitchfork-approved single “Runnin” as well as several more works in progress.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO