Audubon, IA

Audubon girls prep for quality opponent Tuesday with Treynor coming to town

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Audubon) Audubon is off to a 2-0 start in girls basketball. The Wheelers host 2-1 Treynor in a game that will air on KSOM with video at WesternIowaToday.com on Tuesday.

Pregame starts at 5:45 for this Western Iowa Conference doubleheader. Audubon has come out on top against Missouri Valley and Tri-Center by scores of 64-25 and 62-35. Coach Darran Miller says, “I think we are sharing the ball really well. We’ve had some other players step up. We are making the extra pass. That’s been very good for our offense. We’ve had some girls shoot with confidence. That’s making us a better team as we progress in the young season.”

Treynor has lopsided wins against Thomas Jefferson and Missouri Valley along with a close loss to Harlan. “Every year they are good and this year they have a unique team. They have two very good guards with Clara Tiegland and Alexa Schwartz and of course they have size in the middle too. Anytime you have a girl over 6’0″ it makes it a challenge. They’ll be very good. It’ll be a good test for us and probably a good test for them too.”

Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen is just 40 points away from breaking Audubon’s career scoring record. “She’s got a smart mind when it comes to basketball. She’s able to get steals and read defenses. A lot of that comes with experience, but she’s played a ton of basketball and when you do something a lot you gain a lot of experience and knowledge and confidence. Her confidence I think is at at all-time high right now.” Jenny Randeris currently holds the Audubon scoring record.

Treynor coach Joe Chapman admits his team remembers when Audubon came to their place and won a year ago. “They have two of the better players in the conference with Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen. Both have been successful against us in the past. They actually beat us last year at home. That’s something we are maybe looking at redemption with this game here.”

Audubon coach Darran Miller:

#14 CAM girls hit the road Friday night to face #3 Exira-EHK

(Anita) Coming up on KSOM tomorrow night it’ll be a Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader between #14 CAM and #3 Exira-EHK. Coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. CAM coach Joe Wollum says his team got off to a slow start, but has shown improvement over the first four games. They’ve been getting better on offense and becoming more active on defense. Friday night they’ll face a talented Exira-EHK squad that has won 42 straight regular season games. “They have everybody back basically from a team that was in the semifinals a year ago so a loaded team. They have some great players and obviously they are well coached as well.”
EDUCATION
Hawkins selected as candidate for Senior CLASS Award

(Omaha) Atlantic native Ryan Hawkins is one of 30 candidates named for the NCAA men’s basketball 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award. The honor is given to a student-athlete that excels both on and off the court. Candidates must have notable achievements in community, classroom, character, and competition. Hawkins has recently...
ATLANTIC, IA
“Why I Coach” with former Audubon coach Dustin Christensen

(Audubon) Former Audubon co-head football coach Dustin Christensen spent this past season as an assistant at IKM-Manning and had been on staff at North Polk prior to that. Some coaches live for the competition and aren’t a big fan of all the practicing ahead of time. Christensen is the opposite. “I love practices. Just practicing with the kids and getting to work with them every day and seeing them improve and not only just improving with their ability as athletes, but also seeing them become more well-rounded individuals was one of the biggest achievements I think I enjoyed.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Creston Sweeps Double Dual over Atlantic/CAM and Red Oak

(Creston) Creston defeated Atlantic/CAM 45-19 and downed Red Oak 78-0 in a double-dual wrestling meet at Creston on Tuesday. Atlantic/CAM topped Red Oak 59-15. The Panthers raced out to an 18-0 advantage against the Trojans. Austin Evans, 138, won by decision, Triston Barncastle, 145, and Briley Evans scored falls, and Brennan Hayes won by decision.
CRESTON, IA
No. 15 Iowa State Takes Down No. 12 Iowa, 77-70

AMES, Iowa – No. 15 Iowa State (9-1) defended its home court and ensured the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Meeting ended in favor of the Cyclones, taking down No. 12 Iowa (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) 77-70 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win was the Cyclones’ first over the...
IOWA STATE
College Sports Weekly Recap

Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Competed at the Mustang Round-up on Saturday, placing 2nd in the 200 Medley Relay, 3rd in the 50 Freestyle, 3rd in the 400 Medley Relay, 3rd in the 100 Butterfly, 1st in the 200 Freestyle Relay, and 1st in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Quynton Younker,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
UNI outdone by Richmond, 60-52

(Cedar Falls) UNI fell to 2-5 in men’s basketball with a 60-52 home loss to Richmond on Sunday. The Panthers shot 3/22 (13.6%) beyond the arc. Noah Carter scored 13 points and Tytan Anderson scored nine. The Spiders were led by Tyler Burton’s 26 points. UNI opposes Jackson State on...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Drake earns 74-64 win vs St. Thomas (MN)

(Des Moines) Waukee grad Tucker DeVries entered the starting lineup for Drake on Sunday and scored a season high 21 points in a Bulldog win. DeVries was one of four players in double figures for Drake in their 74-64 decision over St. Thomas (MN). DeVries went 7/13 from the field...
WAUKEE, IA
ADM tops Atlantic 59-47 in Boy’s Basketball

(Adel) Three players scored in double figures to lead ADM past Atlantic 59-47 in a non-conference boys basketball game on Saturday at Adel. Brevin Doll came off the bench and scored 18-points, Adam Bryte, 14, and Sam HIlas added 13 for ADM. Colton Rasmussen and Carter Pellett led Atlantic with 12-points, and Dayton Templeton added 11.
ATLANTIC, IA
Atlantic, IA
