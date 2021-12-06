Audubon girls prep for quality opponent Tuesday with Treynor coming to town

(Audubon) Audubon is off to a 2-0 start in girls basketball. The Wheelers host 2-1 Treynor in a game that will air on KSOM with video at WesternIowaToday.com on Tuesday.

Pregame starts at 5:45 for this Western Iowa Conference doubleheader. Audubon has come out on top against Missouri Valley and Tri-Center by scores of 64-25 and 62-35. Coach Darran Miller says, “I think we are sharing the ball really well. We’ve had some other players step up. We are making the extra pass. That’s been very good for our offense. We’ve had some girls shoot with confidence. That’s making us a better team as we progress in the young season.”

Treynor has lopsided wins against Thomas Jefferson and Missouri Valley along with a close loss to Harlan. “Every year they are good and this year they have a unique team. They have two very good guards with Clara Tiegland and Alexa Schwartz and of course they have size in the middle too. Anytime you have a girl over 6’0″ it makes it a challenge. They’ll be very good. It’ll be a good test for us and probably a good test for them too.”

Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen is just 40 points away from breaking Audubon’s career scoring record. “She’s got a smart mind when it comes to basketball. She’s able to get steals and read defenses. A lot of that comes with experience, but she’s played a ton of basketball and when you do something a lot you gain a lot of experience and knowledge and confidence. Her confidence I think is at at all-time high right now.” Jenny Randeris currently holds the Audubon scoring record.

Treynor coach Joe Chapman admits his team remembers when Audubon came to their place and won a year ago. “They have two of the better players in the conference with Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen. Both have been successful against us in the past. They actually beat us last year at home. That’s something we are maybe looking at redemption with this game here.”

Audubon coach Darran Miller: