BioWare recently confirmed Dragon Age 4 is still in development and tells everyone not to expect any news at the upcoming The Game Awards 2021. The “big” announcement happened a few days ago on December 4, 2021 to start off Dragon Age Day. They revealed to everyone not wait for any news about the game until 2022, which means the upcoming TGA 2021 will not be making any surprise announcements relating to Dragon Age 4. Sorry fans, you will have to wait for next year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO