ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists have discovered the first self-replicating living robots

NPR
 7 days ago

Apparently, robots can reproduce. Last year, a team of scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts and Harvard took stem cells from a frog and turned them into robots, specifically tiny creatures called xenobots. And then the scientists sat back and watched something totally new happen in the lab. The tiny...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID’s animal origins

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the origin of the virus tormenting the world remains shrouded in mystery. Most scientists believe it emerged in the wild and jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal. Others theorize it escaped from a Chinese lab. Now, with the global COVID-19 death toll surpassing […]
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Michael Levin
Complex

Scientists Say Living Robots Known as Xenobots Have Achieved an ‘Entirely New Form of Biological Reproduction’

With mere weeks left, 2021 has now managed to sneak in one more headlines-spurring feat: the unveiling of spontaneously self-replicating Xenobots. As you may or may not already be aware, Xenobots—invented last year—are computer-designed lifeforms built from frog cells. The Xenobots were said at the time to be capable of moving in the direction of targets and healing themselves, among other tasks. But on Monday, scientists provided an update that’s receiving global attention.
ENGINEERING
d1softballnews.com

Xenobot 3.0: third generation bio-robots. And now they are capable of self-replicating

Last year a group of scientists and researchers working at the University of Vermont announced the creation of the first “living machines”, capable of self-assembling from stem cells of frog embryos. It was, we had talked about, the second generation of “Xenobot” whose fundamental difference from the first generation was precisely in the ability to assemble itself independently.
ENGINEERING
theness.com

Self-Replicating Xenobots

Placing “self-replicating” and any kind of “bots” in the same sentence immediately raises red flags, conjuring the image of reducing the surface of the world to gray goo. But that is not a concern here, for reasons that will become clear. There is a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with what xenobots are. They are biological machines, little “robots” assembled from living cells. In this case the source cells are embryonic pluripotent stem cells taken from the frog species Xenopus laevis. Researchers at the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have been experimenting with assembling these cells into functional biological machines, and have now added self-replication to their list of abilities.
ENGINEERING
New Scientist

Living robots made from frog cells can replicate themselves in a dish

Swarms of tiny living robots can self-replicate in a dish by pushing loose cells together. The xenobots – made from frog cells – are the first multicellular organisms found to reproduce in this way. Xenobots were first created last year, using cells taken from the embryo of the frog species...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Tufts University#Living Cells#The University Of Vermont#Harvard
techeblog.com

Researchers Unveil Xenobots 3.0, the World’s First Self-Replicating Living Robots Made from Frog Cells

Researchers from the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have created the first-ever, self-replicating living robots, called Xenobots 3.0. What is a living robot? They are capable of going out, finding cells, and build copies of themselves repeatedly. They are made from 3,000 embryonic skin cells of an African clawed frog. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
LiveScience

Pac-Man-shaped blobs become world's first self-replicating biological robots

Tiny groups of cells shaped like Pac-Man are the world's first self-replicating biological robots. The tiny bots are made from the skin cells of frogs, but they don't reproduce by mitosis or meiosis or any of the other ways cells divide and replicate in normal circumstances. Instead, they build more of themselves from raw materials — free-floating frog skin cells — creating multiple generations of nearly identical organisms.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

Even as omicron cases rise, South African experts find good news

South African scientists say the omicron variant is the most contagious to hit the country, but is causing fewer severe cases than other variants. South Africa is in the grips of its fourth COVID wave right now, and it's being driven by the spread of omicron, the most infectious COVID variant to hit the country so far. But even as the number of cases rises, there is also some good news to report. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Cape Town, South Africa, and he joins us now to tell us more. Eyder, welcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cancer
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists decode why asthma symptoms get worse at night

Melatonin, the body’s natural hormone linked to the control of the sleep-wake cycle, exasperates the constriction of the pathway that moves air to and from the lungs, according to a new study that explains why asthma patients experience worse symptoms at night.Several reports indicate that over half of asthma deaths occur at night, suggesting a link between nocturnal asthma symptoms and deaths due to the respiratory condition. Asthma patients have trouble breathing due to a symptom called bronchoconstriction, where the smooth muscles of the bronchus — the pathway that moves air to and from your lungs — contract. Many patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pnas.org

Kinematic self-replication in reconfigurable organisms

Edited by Terrence J. Sejnowski, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, CA, and approved October 22, 2021 (received for review July 9, 2021) All living systems perpetuate themselves via growth in or on the body, followed by splitting, budding, or birth. We find that synthetic multicellular assemblies can also replicate kinematically by moving and compressing dissociated cells in their environment into functional self-copies. This form of perpetuation, previously unseen in any organism, arises spontaneously over days rather than evolving over millennia. We also show how artificial intelligence methods can design assemblies that postpone loss of replicative ability and perform useful work as a side effect of replication. This suggests other unique and useful phenotypes can be rapidly reached from wild-type organisms without selection or genetic engineering, thereby broadening our understanding of the conditions under which replication arises, phenotypic plasticity, and how useful replicative machines may be realized.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy