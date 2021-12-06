BCSO: Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to officials, Jonathan Patrick De La Cruz was last seen on December 3 at 4 p.m. at the 10000 block of Paddlefish Creek.

De La Cruz was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes, said authorities. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Those found to be harboring Jonathan may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

