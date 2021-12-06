ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lexus RZ Is the Second Toyota bZ4X Based EV

By Allison Barfield
 5 days ago
Toyota is getting the most use out of the Toyota bZ4X as possible. There’s already another electric SUV based on this model, and now the Lexus RZ will be based on it too. But the Lexus RZ electric SUV should provide a more luxurious feeling. The Lexus RZ borrows...

