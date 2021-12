They say things come in threes. In the same week Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly dumped Notre Dame for LSU, could Mario Cristobal exit Oregon for Miami?. Much like how USC's Mike Bohn and LSU's Scott Woodward actually got a yes out of "Make them say no" candidates, Miami's ..... uh, the school doesn't have a full-time AD right now, is prepared to do the same to the White Whale of South Beach. (Obviously, it bears mentioning Miami has a full-time head coach right now in Manny Diaz.)

