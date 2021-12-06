Forest Lawn Cemetery Hosts Wreaths Across American December 18

The Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Wreaths Across America Day to honor military veterans at 11 am, Saturday, December 18, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A shuttle will transport visitors and volunteers from the parking area Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., to the cemetery.

Volunteers will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. No sign up required to volunteer. All ages are welcome. To sponsor a wreath, donate online.