ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Forest Lawn Cemetery Hosts Wreaths Across American December 18

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 6 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Wreaths Across America Day to honor military veterans at 11 am, Saturday, December 18, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A shuttle will transport visitors and volunteers from the parking area Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., to the cemetery.

Volunteers will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. No sign up required to volunteer. All ages are welcome. To sponsor a wreath, donate online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Forest Lawn Cemetery#Parks And Recreation#Volunteers#Recreation Department
The Hill

Washington DC reports first cases of omicron variant

Washington D.C.’s health department announced its first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Sunday. Officials confirmed that three women and one man in the city contracted the virus in unrelated cases. All four residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, though at least one woman in the group...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

96
Followers
399
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy