I am not a professional stock picker, but over the past decade my portfolio has beaten the stock market by a factor of three to one. Unlike Peter Lynch, who advocated investing in the makers of products you love and who, in my estimation, stands out as one of the greatest of all stock pickers, I did not examine a single financial metric to build my portfolio. Instead, I simply ranked competitors in each industry based on customer love and then bet on the winner.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO