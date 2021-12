This story originally published online at EdNC. When Courtland Hardy saw a thick red packet in the mail, he knew he had been accepted to North Carolina State University. Growing up in a mobile home in rural North Carolina, he recalled being told that he would never be able to make anything of himself. Determined to prove those people wrong, he threw himself into school, burying his nose in books and consistently getting perfect attendance and honor roll grades.

