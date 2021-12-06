ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Arradondo, Minneapolis chief amid Floyd fallout, to retire

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLVgF_0dFYtgN000
Minneapolis Police Chief FILE - Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addresses the media Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, that he won't accept a third term as chief. It's a blow to a department that has been reeling since four officers were charged in George Floyd's death. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, File) (Elizabeth Flores)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday that he won't accept a third term as chief, a blow to a department that has been reeling since four officers were charged in George Floyd's death.

Arradondo, 54, said he would retire in January after 32 years at the department, calling it time for a new chief to lead.

“I believe that now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus and new hope to lead the department forward in collaboration with our communities,” he said. “I am confident that the MPD has the leadership in place to advance this critically important work that lies ahead of us.”

Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, was promoted in 2017 following the firing of his predecessor for her handling of the fatal police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault near her home.

Arradondo, who first joined the department in 1989 as a patrol officer in north Minneapolis, was seen as an agent of change in a department that many described as discriminatory toward the city's people of color.

Following Floyd's death in May 2020 and the protests and unrest in the days after, Arradondo immediately fired the four officers involved. In the 18 months since then, he has weathered calls to dismantle the department, including a ballot initiative in November to replace the police department with a new department of public safety. About 56% of city residents voted against that initiative.

Arradondo said Floyd's death and the aftermath didn't affect his decision to retire. He also said he has no plans to pursue elected office or police jobs elsewhere.

The department has struggled with the same spiking crime seen in many major U.S. cities in the past 18 months, and has been doing so even as many officers leave. The department is as much as one-third below its authorized maximum size.

Arradondo and Frey have touted several policy changes as progress toward changing the department, including improving body camera compliance among officers and banning “warrior-style” training, chokeholds and pretext stops for some low-level offenses, among others.

Arradondo said Monday that he will be recommending potential successors from within the department to the mayor, though he declined to name specific candidates. Frey said he will announce an interim chief in the coming days before beginning a national search for Arradondo's successor.

“It is this legacy of leadership, this commitment to procedural justice, to safety in every single corner of our community, that will form not just Chief Arradondo’s legacy but also as a proper foundation for our next chief,” Frey said at the news conference.

Arradondo was a finalist in January to take over the San Jose, California, police department before he took himself out of the running. He said at the time that he was committed to overseeing the transformation of his own department.

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided. District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday...
SANTA FE, NM
WOKV

Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair. A twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record as the stormfront smashed apart a candle...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WOKV

Crystal Mountain avalanche: 1 skier dead, 5 rescued in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One skier died Saturday morning, and five others were rescued in an avalanche reported at Crystal Mountain in Washington, KIRO-TV reported. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they learned of the avalanche in Silver Basin, a backcountry area at Crystal Mountain, around 10:50 a.m. A witness told authorities they saw six people get buried in the incident, KIRO reported. All six were wearing emergency alert avalanche beacons and were quickly found, according to the news station.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WOKV

Navy commander fired after refusing to get COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said Friday. Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WOKV

Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — (AP) — Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico. About 40 of the survivors were listed with...
ACCIDENTS
WOKV

California man who sold $1M of forged art gets 3-year term

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jason Harrington, 38, of Escondido, was sentenced in San Diego after pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace

LONDON — (AP) — British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Kentucky tornadoes: Governor fears at least 70 killed after storms hit state

MAYFIELD, Ky. — At least 70 people are feared dead after several tornadoes roared through western Kentucky late Friday night, Gov. Andy Beshear said. One twister struck the city of Mayfield and smashed into a candle manufacturing factory that was operating when the storm hit, WLKY-TV reported. There were 110 people in the building when it collapsed due to the storm, according to the television station.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#San Jose#Ap#Mpd
WOKV

Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky's governor said at least 70 may have died in the state and the toll was climbing after tornadoes and severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Gov. Andy Beshear said the twister touched down for more than 200...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy