Cannabis use has increased significantly in the US. This session will focus on the forces driving this rise in use, risk factors for the development of dependence, and outline the science related to cannabinoids. Risks, benefits, harms and dependence will be reviewed. Consequences of use, special risk categories and specific challenges related to cannabis use will be discussed. Approaches to screening and treatment of dependence will be outlined.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO