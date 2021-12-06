ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

JGO cancels DPS chief’s hearing

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Deleon Guerrero’s scheduled testimony today, Tuesday, before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will not push through after the committee cancelled the hearing due to...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saipan Tribune

JGO decides not to summon first lady’s bodyguard

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has decided not to summon Jhaneeka Atalig, who is a police officer assigned as a personal security detail with first lady Diann Tudela Torres. Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) told Saipan Tribune Monday that the witnesses that have already...
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

JGO Committee subpoenas DPS chief Deleon Guerrero

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee subpoenaed Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero yesterday to summon him before the committee, which is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Guerrero’s expenditures of public funds and travels. JGO Committee chair Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) affirmed that Deleon Guerrero...
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

JGO Committee subpoenas Torres

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has subpoenaed Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, commanding him to testify this Friday before the JGO, which is investigating his expenditures of public funds and travels. As press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still awaiting comments from Torres. Torres recently spoke out...
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

JGO will hear testimony of Torres, DPS chief Deleon Guerrero on Friday

The House of Representatives’ Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will hear the testimony this Friday of Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero, as well as that of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres. Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said Monday night that they intend to press ahead...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Legislature#Jgo#Department Of#D Saipan#The Jgo Committee
pasadenanow.com

Hearing Officer Meeting Canceled Due to Technical Difficulties

Two important items on the city’s Hearing Officer’s December 1 agenda will have to be rescheduled due to technical difficulties. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but according to Planning Director David Reyes there were technical difficulties with Zoom software. This is only the second time since...
PASADENA, CA
KNOE TV8

Unusual Bastrop civil service board hearing held after cancelation

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Wednesday’s Bastrop civil service board meeting was unusual. During the meeting, they made a ruling on a police officer’s accusation of alleged abuse of authority by the mayor but that’s not why it was unusual. The meeting was held in the hallway of City Hall near the bathroom. The board was unable to meet in the usual room because the doors were locked.
BASTROP, LA
Saipan Tribune

Villagomez says she safeguarded integrity of NMI’s budget process

Virginia C. Villagomez, who was terminated Thursday as special assistant for the Office of Management and Budget, said over the weekend that she exited the position knowing she has safeguarded the integrity of the budget process of the CNMI. In a statement, Villagomez said she understands that she serves at...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
SignalsAZ

The Chief’s Desk – December 3rd

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and are gearing up for a festive holiday season! Those of you planning to attend our Christmas Awards Banquet Friday evening, I will see you there. It will be good to get our families back together after missing last year and to catch up on the stack of awards.
POLITICS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Lawmakers hear concerns on Biden’s climate initiatives

Idaho lawmakers are keeping a close eye on the Biden administration’s climate change proposals, ready to push back if they negatively affect the state’s interests or private businesses. The Legislature’s interim Committee on Federalism recently held a three-hour meeting on the topic. It invited testimony from several industry groups, as...
ECONOMY
dakotanewsnow.com

Ellsworth’s command chief removed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The top enlisted person at Ellsworth Air Force Base has been removed from his position, according to a release from the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office. Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch was ousted as the command chief for “behavior that demonstrated a lack of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Saipan Tribune

Torres: I never used DPS boats for fishing or recreation

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres accused the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee yesterday of misinforming the community, saying he and his family never used Boating Safety vessels for fishing or recreational purposes, and that YouTube star Robert Arrington of Deer Meat for Dinner channel was never compensated with CNMI money for promoting the Northern Islands and the Commonwealth.
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

‘All efforts are on active mode’

With the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, all efforts “are on active mode,” according to Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren F. Villagomez last Friday. Villagomez said those efforts include working with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to activate its Medical Care and Treatment Site; providing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasgopvote.com

Texas Alliance for Life’s Statement on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs Hearing

Wednesday, the Supreme Court held a lengthy hearing on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case to consider “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” Members of Texas Alliance for Life’s board and staff were present outside the Court. As Texas Alliance for Life's executive director, I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Saipan Tribune

My response

On Nov. 30, 2021, my open letter to the members of the Democratic Party in the Commonwealth was published in Saipan Tribune and Marianas Variety. I wrote that letter so that members of the Democratic Party will be made aware of the kind of leadership, or the persons who control the Democratic Party’s affairs, movement, and particularly, on what actually happened on Oct. 24, 2021 (Democratic Party Central Executive Committee’s meeting with Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang). I hope in reading my letter that you are able to visualize and understand the factual event that took place on that day. I stand firmly on what I wrote because, it is the truth.
POLITICS
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas DPS Adds December Hours

The Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to offer Saturday Commercial License office appointments through the month of December. Driver license offices participating are expected to offer appointments December 4th and December 11th from 7 a.m to 2 p.m.and December 18th from 7 a.m. to11:0 a.m. DPS Officials say...
TEXAS STATE
Saipan Tribune

CPA says NMI govt will be fully subsidizing Star Marianas’ fees

In order to resume interisland travel as soon as possible, the Commonwealth Ports Authority has gotten assurance from the CNMI central government that it is committed to fully covering all of Star Marianas Airline Inc.’s fees that has made it financially tough for it to continue providing air service for the CNMI.
LIFESTYLE
Saipan Tribune

Quitugua respond to Paduna

Last week on Tuesday, Nov. 30, former speaker Pedro “Paduna” R. Deleon Guerrero accused NMI Democratic Party chairwoman Nola Hix and me of being “bad leaders,” saying we chased him out of a meeting with Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang last month. Here are...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy