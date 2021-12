Mariano Fajardo won the Saipan Golf Association’s November Ace of the Month held last Nov. 21 at the Kingfisher Golf Links. The 65-year-old veteran topped a 13-player field after shooting a net score of 70. He actually finished second to Joe I. Sablan, but took the monthly plum as Sablan already won in February. As per SGA rules, a golfer could only win the monthly tilt once a year with his runner-up taking the monthly ace if it happens a second time.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO