Pedestrian struck by armored truck in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 61-year-old man was hit by an armored truck Monday, according to Renton police.

The victim was hit in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Grady Way. He was walking near the drive thru of the Renton Village location, but not on a marked crosswalk.

He suffered critical head injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Officers reported the driver of the truck showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with police.

