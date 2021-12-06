ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Pedestrian struck by armored truck in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGE7H_0dFYt6sD00
Man Hit by Armored Truck in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 61-year-old man was hit by an armored truck Monday, according to Renton police.

The victim was hit in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Grady Way. He was walking near the drive thru of the Renton Village location, but not on a marked crosswalk.

He suffered critical head injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Officers reported the driver of the truck showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with police.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton police investigating after 3 found dead inside home

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives are investigating what happened after three people were discovered dead inside a Renton home Saturday. According to Renton police, the victims were found inside of a residence in the 300 block of Factory Avenue North. Police have not yet released any details about the victims...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Oakley is no more’ — siblings suggest the worst of missing Grays Harbor girl, court documents say

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Search crews continued combing through roughly 312 acres of one Oakville home on Friday looking for any sign of 5-year-old Oakley Carlson. “If there’s burn piles, we’re going through the burn piles, if there’s any fresh dirt, were’ looking in fresh dirt, any crawl spaces, enclosed spaces. We’re checking everything we can possibly do,” said Undersheriff Brad Johansson with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renton, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored#Accident#Mcdonald#Kiro 7
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Killer sentenced to nearly half-century in prison

SEATTLE, Wash. — Tears filled a King County courtroom as the killer of a beloved Wallingford resident learned his fate. The former roommate turned killer was sentenced to 48 years in prison. King County prosecutors say Lita Byrnes was stabbed 96 times. Even back in 2018, it was easy...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy