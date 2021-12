(CBS4) – Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday drivers can use the express lanes of Interstate 25 through the South Gap project. There are now two lanes in each direction between Castle Rock and Monument. Tolls will be waived. (credit: CBS) Last month, CDOT, state leaders and legislators announced the 18-mile-long project was finished ahead of schedule. CDOT, however, says there will be some paving and striping scheduled for the spring and summer near Larkspur. Construction of the roughly $419 million project started in September 2018 with the goal to ease congestion and reduce wrecks. Along with new express lanes, drivers will notice widened shoulders, rebuilt bridges,...

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO