The Northern Marianas Sports Association wants a CNMI-Guam competition patterned after the Marianas Cup for all sports so that athletes can train year round. NMSA president Jerry Tan, speaking during a recent NMSA membership meeting, said the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association has been holding the Marianas Cup for years. The competition pits the national teams (senior and junior) of the CNMI against their counterparts from Guam. The Commonwealth gets to host it one year with Guam hosting it the next.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO