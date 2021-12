Rep. Walt Blackman will be the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, whose purview will expand to include criminal justice reform bills as well. Blackman, R-Snowflake, had previously been the chairman of the House Criminal Justice Reform Committee, which first met this year. The committee advanced numerous bills aimed at overhauling Arizona’s criminal justice system; some of them became law, while others stalled when they didn’t get hearings in the Senate. The Judiciary chairmanship became vacant when former Rep. Frank Pratt died in September. With Blackman’s new role, the Criminal Justice Reform Committee will be dissolved and Judiciary will hear its bills instead.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO