Having a digital driver's license on your phone could come in handy, but don't expect to flash your phone to a cop; that's not going to work. Iowans will have the option of having a digital driver's license on their phones beginning next year. It won't replace the hard plastic card we all carry, however. You'll still need to carry that one too. It could come in handy if you need proof of ID getting a drink in a bar though.

