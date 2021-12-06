ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

By Josh Faiola, The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9pYu_0dFYrz6p00

WASHINGTON (WPRI/AP) — Sen. Bob Dole’s casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader known for his caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too. He shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Capitol has been considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lie in state.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee has also requested flags fly at half-staff as a sign of respect.

“Bob Dole represented America with great patriotism and love of country, both on the battlefields of World War II and later in the halls of Congress,” McKee said. “He was a hero of the Greatest Generation and a statesman of the highest order. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Robin, and the entire Dole family.”

Dole, from Kansas, won the Republican nomination in 1996, but was defeated when President Bill Clinton won a second term. He was also 1976 GOP vice presidential candidate on the losing ticket with President Gerald Ford.

Throughout his political career, he carried the mark of war. Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Robin
Person
Gerald Ford
Ohio Capital Journal

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KANSAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

Dole honored at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility. Senator Bob Dole passes away at age 98 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Sen#Veteran#Ap#Republican#Americans#Gop#German#Nexstar Media Inc
AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy