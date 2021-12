It’s come to light that Halo Infinite may be missing a campaign replay feature on launch, although 343 has promised fans they’re working on it. The omission was first noted by Polygon. To explain, Halo Infinite follows a mostly open world structure. However, the first two campaign missions take place off planet, and these missions become locked off to the player once they get to Zeta Halo. This means they’re unable to get any collectibles or secrets they may have missed. Players have to start a new save in order to replay them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO