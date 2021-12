We are looking forward to welcoming your child back on campus. As eager as we are to open our classrooms, we know that here is still some apprehension about returning to classes face-to-face. We are fully aware that COVID is here and information changes daily. To help alleviate concerns regarding the recent increases of positive cases in the community, and to ensure that we continue to provide the safest possible learning environment, below is the updated reopening plan.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO