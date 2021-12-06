ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Very Chilly Monday Night

By Heidi Moore, Chief Meteorologist
WVNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind advisory is in effect for NW Pocahontas county until 1 AM Tuesday. We will begin to dry things out as we head through the rest of our Monday night. A few mountain snow showers are possible, but most are quiet through the evening. Temperatures will drop quickly and our...

www.wvnstv.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
987thecoast.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS AT 4PM SATURDAY; STORMS ARE LIKELY

A storm front that resulted in dozens of deaths Friday night in the midwest is headed our way. The National Weather Service has put our region under the threat of severe weather Saturday evening as the front moves closer. A Wind Advisory also remains in effect; it starts Saturday at 4pm.
WXYZ

Metro Detroit Forecast: A chilly and breezy night ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clearing skies with a low of 31°. Still breezy, but the wind gets lighter after midnight. W 10-20 mph. Sunday: Bright, breezy, and mild with a high of 45°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Monday: Mostly sunny with a high...
WJHG-TV

Potential For Strong Storms Saturday Evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tornado outbreak took place across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday evening associated with a strong storm system tracking across the eastern U.S.. This same storm system will be approaching our area this evening. The line of storms will be significantly weaker by the time it reaches our area.
WVNT-TV

A windy night ahead gives way to clear skies to end the weekend

In West Virginia: Pochanontas and Nicholas County until midnight tonight. In Virginia: Giles County until midnight tonight. Winds in excess of 15-20mph sustained with gusts as high as 35-40mph are expected still tonight even after the rain moves out. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest bringing with it bitterly cold conditions.
KFOR

Saturday night will be chilly, but a warmup starts Sunday

Expect clear skies and lows down to the middle 20s into early Sunday morning. With south winds ramping up during the day Sunday, temps will increase, but so will fire danger! A Red Flag Warning is out, mainly west of Hwy 81. Expect nice warm, but windy conditions through midweek...
CBS Boston

40+ MPH Winds Expected Across Southern New England Through Early Sunday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — A true battle of the seasons played out on Saturday. The slow approach of a warm front meant cold air trapped close to the ground and had a hard time being dislodged by the warm air from that front. This cold air allowed for slick spots early Saturday north and west of Boston, with a brief period of light freezing rain and drizzle. Spring-like warmth replaced that chill from hilltop to seashore once the warm front made its way beyond the MA/NH border. It took all day to happen! The caliber of mild air that moved in was potent enough...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
WVNT-TV

White Christmas? Long-range forecasts and history have hints on what to expect

(WVNS) — With the advent calendars nearing the halfway mark to Christmas, are you wondering if the snow will greet you and your family for the holiday this year? Well, we’re still a bit too far away to give a definitive answer to the question but Mother Nature is providing some clues that could help us determine if we’ll see a White Christmas this year.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
