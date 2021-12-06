Gov. Justice and WVDNR announce hunting and fishing license giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — For the third time, Governor Jim Justice and the WV Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) are holding a statewide hunting and fishing license giveaway.

Anyone who buys a 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license during the month of December will be immediately entered to win one of multiple prizes. Prizes this year include WV State Park gift cards valued at $200, a zipline tour and three night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park, two-night cabin stay at any WV State Park, and gift bags filled with exclusive gear. The grand prize winner will be awarded a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing license.

“It’s always an honor to share the great things our WVDNR does for those who love hunting and fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This license giveaway is an especially exciting opportunity and I absolutely encourage all West Virginians and visitors to our beautiful state to get their licenses early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”

According to WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel, the contest is open to people living outside of West Virginia.

“The Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway has been a success for years now and this year we are thrilled to expand the giveaway to include nonresident entries as well,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “We appreciate the Governor’s support of efforts like this one that promote outdoor recreation and encourage more and more people to take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia.”

The prize drawing, sponsored by the WVDNR and WV Department of Tourism, will take place in January 2022. Official rules for the Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway can be found on the WVDNR’s website .

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.