ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Gov. Justice and WVDNR announce hunting and fishing license giveaway

By Brandon Eanes
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0GDy_0dFYrLF700

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — For the third time, Governor Jim Justice and the WV Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) are holding a statewide hunting and fishing license giveaway.

Anyone who buys a 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license during the month of December will be immediately entered to win one of multiple prizes. Prizes this year include WV State Park gift cards valued at $200, a zipline tour and three night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park, two-night cabin stay at any WV State Park, and gift bags filled with exclusive gear. The grand prize winner will be awarded a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing license.

Cool Ridge woman facing child neglect charge in Raleigh County

“It’s always an honor to share the great things our WVDNR does for those who love hunting and fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This license giveaway is an especially exciting opportunity and I absolutely encourage all West Virginians and visitors to our beautiful state to get their licenses early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”

According to WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel, the contest is open to people living outside of West Virginia.

“The Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway has been a success for years now and this year we are thrilled to expand the giveaway to include nonresident entries as well,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “We appreciate the Governor’s support of efforts like this one that promote outdoor recreation and encourage more and more people to take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia.”

The prize drawing, sponsored by the WVDNR and WV Department of Tourism, will take place in January 2022. Official rules for the Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway can be found on the WVDNR’s website .

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Gift card incentive to be offered in W.Va. as vaccine incentive for seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Senior citizens now have a chance to cash in on vaccination incentives in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced seniors who have been fully vaccinated and choose to receive their booster shot during one of several upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics at senior centers will be eligible for a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Forty-eight of W.Va.'s 55 counties in red or orange on alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Coronavirus is surging in West Virginia again as 48 of the state’s 55 counties on the state’s alert map shared by health officials Friday were in red or orange. Twenty-five counties – three more than the previous map - were in red: Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Sidney Herald

Hunting, fishing on refuges draws lawsuit

An environmental group has sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over expansion of hunting and fishing access to federal wildlife refuges, including the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge in Montana. The Center For Biological Diversity filed its claim in federal court in Missoula on Monday. It accuses Fish and...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
ehn.org

Lead in hunting and fishing

Lead poisoning of wildlife from ammunition has been documented for more than a century. Raptors and scavenging birds that eat the remains of hunted animals are poisoned by lead fragments embedded in carcasses. Waterfowl and terrestrial game birds, especially species with a muscular gizzard to grind their food, are poisoned by spent lead gunshot. Species impacted include doves, condors, eagles, and vultures.
HOBBIES
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice announces 127 ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes on Tuesday. Wirt County Middle School / Primary Center has won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check. Later today, Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate. Khloe Thayer of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
abc27 News

2022 Pa. fishing licenses and permits now available

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fishing licenses, permits, and gift vouchers for 2022 are on sale starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1. These permits, licenses, and vouchers can be purchased at HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennslyvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website, or on smartphones through the FishBoatPA app. Customers can also purchase these items by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WBOY 12 News

LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m. The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion. Watch the briefing in the live player […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice’s rocketship ride is – REAL

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the State has broken several all-time historic economic records. West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for November 2021 came in at $88 million above estimates and 27.2% ahead of prior year receipts. “West Virginia is writing the comeback story of all...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Weather#Wvdnr#Wv State Park#West Virginians#Wv Department Of Tourism#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary coming soon to West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new medical-grade marijuana dispensary is expanding east. Founded in Arkansas, Greenlight Dispensary is traveling to the Mountain State. Stores are currently open in Arkansas and Missouri and plans are in motion for opening a store in Illinois. In West Virginia will be located in Princeton, Beckley, Lewisburg, Logan and Stollings. The […]
PRINCETON, WV
wchstv.com

Gov. Justice to hold COVID-19 news conference Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will join other state leaders Thursday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic. A livestream of the news conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., will be shared below once it begins. State officials reported 27 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday...
CHARLESTON, WV
wv.gov

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice and WV Game Changers to announce innovative substance misuse prevention education program for WV Schools on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice will join officials to announce the launch of a new student-powered Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program. The program is the first of its kind and results from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. WHO:...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Billings Gazette

Hunting regs top Dec. 14 Fish and Wildlife Commission agenda

Biennial season setting for hunting regulations will top the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission's agenda when it meets Dec. 14 at the State Capitol in room 152, starting at 8:30 a.m. For the bulk of this meeting the commission will review regulation proposals to send out for public comment. Once...
LIFESTYLE
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
763
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy