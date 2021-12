If you are going to try and protect your online identity, it does help to have an actual insurance company involved. Zander Identity Theft Protection provides identity fraud protection and customer service help, which is a fairly standard feature for most of these apps. It’s unusual here only because the insurance company is offering the actual app. Another huge bonus is that it costs only $6.75 per month which is the cheapest we’ve found from any ID protection vendor. That’s why it’s a bit disappointing that the app offers some fairly predictable features.

