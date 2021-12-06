ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil sales to finance 61% of Venezuela's 2022 budget-document

By Deisy Buitrago, Mayela Armas
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

CARACAS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government estimates income from crude exports will finance 61% of its national budget next year, according to a document seen by Reuters, as U.S. sanctions complicate sales by state oil company PDVSA (PDVSA.UL).

PDVSA's income has been hit by production falls after years of divestment and bad management, as well as sanctions levied against it in 2019.

Global allies have helped Venezuela increase output this year and it sells an average of 500,000 barrels per day despite Washington's sanctions, improvements hailed by President Nicolas Maduro, whom the United States does not recognized as the country's leader.

The budget document did not specify any production or price per barrel estimates.

Neither the communications ministry nor PDVSA responded to requests for comment.

"The government is developing a series of negotiations that point toward the loosening and then elimination of sanctions," the government said in its budget proposal. "Meanwhile in parallel we continue to work on the reaffirmation of ties and connections with new strategic partners."

There is no evidence Washington is considering lifting sanctions.

Oil income - equivalent to some $8.2 billion by government calculations - will cover health and education spending and public sector salaries, the proposal estimates.

The total budget is equivalent to some $13.56 billion.

This year oil income financed about 29% of the budget, around $1.3 billion through August.

The proposal did not lay out government estimates for economic growth, inflation or the exchange rate for next year. The central bank has not released economic data since the end of 2019.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Law.com

Venezuela Is Resurrecting Its Oil Fields With Backpacks of Cash

Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt region is still a shadow of the once-thriving hub that turned this South American country into a global energy giant. Amid the rusted remnants of Venezuela’s once-mighty oil industry, a motley crew of obscure drillers has achieved a feat few thought possible: It’s more than doubled the country’s crude production in the space of a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Japan Finance Minister vows to adhere to budget balancing target

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he would stick to the government's aim of balancing its budget by fiscal year 2025. Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was not considering setting a different fiscal target to replace the current primary budget goal.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Government Of Venezuela#Pdvsa
Reuters

OPEC+ sees worsening oil surplus Q1, 2022 - document

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ sees the oil surplus worsening to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, 3.4 million bpd in February and 3.8 million bpd in March next year, an internal report seen by Reuters showed. “Generally, the impact of Omicron seems to be jet-fuel related...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Beaumont Enterprise

Venezuela's high court retroactively disqualifies candidate

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan opposition candidate who has been leading in vote count in the governor's race for the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez has been retroactively disqualified by the country’s highest court more than a week after the election was held. The disqualification is...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan, U.S. agree to boost alliance amid tougher security environment

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Saturday on the need to fortify their countries’ alliance amid a tougher regional security environment, a Japanese government official said. Hayashi and Blinken held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of Group...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Time is running out for Iran nuclear deal, Germany says

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister warned on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, speaking after meetings with her counterparts from G7 countries. Talks have resumed in Vienna to try to revive...
WORLD
Reuters

UAE announces listing of Empower on Dubai financial market

CAIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dubai's deputy ruler and finance minister Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed announced the listing of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) on Dubai Financial Market, the emirate's media office reported on Saturday. Reporting by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Gareth Jones. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen. Britain issued 18 licences for EU replacement vessels in UK territorial waters and five licences for EU vessels to access Jersey waters,...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy