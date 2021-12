The "intense" workload seems to be taking a toll on the world's richest person. Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is thinking of quitting his jobs. Earlier this year, Musk beat Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person and has since added a fair distance between their financial worths, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index. As Tesla stock prices seem to be on their way down, so is Musk's interest in staying at the helm of his companies. Musk is currently the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and also heads The Boring Company and Neuralink.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO