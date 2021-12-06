ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Christmas miracle: Local organizations, businesses, neighbors renovate home for Utah family with young son in cancer treatment

By Sophie Bress
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Rjpa_0dFYqmqP00

(ABC4) – Three years ago, Darci Miller’s family began a home addition project. The seven-person household funded the renovation themselves, working on improvements when time and money allowed. But in October, the Miller’s ongoing plans were brought to a halt when their four-year-old son, Timmy, was diagnosed with cancer.

Suddenly, most of the family’s resources were going towards Timmy’s treatments, and their home projects fell by the wayside and remained unfinished. They didn’t know how long it would be before they could get their home in order.

Not long, it turns out. In mid-November, just a day after Miller returned home from a 27-day extended stay with her son at Primary Children’s Hospital, a woman she didn’t recognize knocked on her front door. This woman was Jackie Culley, an interior designer and founder of the volunteer organization Christmas for Cancer Families. Culley heard the Miller’s story from her niece, Sarah Sly — who lives in the Miller family’s neighborhood — and knew she had to help.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrQhN_0dFYqmqP00
    The Miller Family, photo courtesy of Jackie Culley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM48X_0dFYqmqP00
    The Culley Family, founders of Christmas for Cancer Families, photo courtesy of Jackie Culley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187G29_0dFYqmqP00
    The Walbeck Family, founders of Uplift Mission, photo courtesy of Jackie Culley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LXvm_0dFYqmqP00
    Riley Culley, whose battle with cancer inspired the founding of Christmas for Cancer Families, photo courtesy of Jackie Culley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGV7U_0dFYqmqP00
    Volunteers outside the Miller home, photo courtesy of Jackie Culley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mQDM_0dFYqmqP00
    Volunteers outside the Miller home, photo courtesy of Jackie Culley

For every year since 2016, Christmas for Cancer Families has made it their mission to bring holiday joy to families dealing with the effects of cancer. They began by providing gifts and decorations to households, and last year they teamed up with local nonprofit Uplift Mission to do their first-ever home renovation.

MORE: Ahead of 100th Miss America competition, Miss Utah reflects on history of the pageant

This year, the organizations have joined forces again, this time to finish the Miller’s home improvement project. And once neighbors got word of the efforts, they began to show up in droves to help out. The Miller’s school PTA, religious leaders, and even perfect strangers have all lent a hand. Local businesses are following suit, donating supplies and funds, so with a lot of hard work – and a little Christmas magic – the Millers can be home for the holidays.

“They have an incredible community. I have not seen this kind of response before,” Jackie Culley says. “It has been miraculous watching these miracles fall into place, watching these people offer funds and time and people just showing up to do whatever we’ve needed.”

Culley and her family started Christmas for Cancer Families five years ago, after her son Riley received a terminal cancer diagnosis. The idea came to her when she crossed paths with a woman named Dani Madsen. Madsen told Culley she was battling brain cancer and wanted nothing more than to take her family on a holiday vacation, but couldn’t go far due to ongoing treatments.

Madsen’s story struck a chord with Culley, and she offered up her family’s Big Bear Lake vacation home as a holiday getaway for the Madsen family.

“As I drove home that day, I just felt like I was flooded with inspiration,” Culley remembers. “I thought ‘I’m not just going to send her to our house, I’m going to surprise her and have Christmas there, too.'”

FOODIE CITY: Surplus of new restaurants suggest Salt Lake is on its way to becoming next culinary capital

The Culleys got to work purchasing and wrapping gifts for the family, decorating the house and the tree, filling the fridge with food, and sending funds to the Madsen’s missionary who was away. Riley Culley, who was a manager at the Jordan Landing Nike store at the time, rallied his colleagues to donate Nike outfits for the whole Madsen family. The Culley’s generous gift became a yearly tradition and remains a way for the family to find brightness during the holidays – even after Riley Culley passed away in January 2020.

“As a mom of a child with cancer, I know exactly what it’s like to feel the burden and the heaviness and the weight of that,” Jackie Culley says. “To honor [Riley], and because Christmas is such a hard time of year for my family, we just put all of our energy and time into making memories and making Christmas a joyful time for other families that are suffering from the effects of cancer.”

Each year, Christmas for Cancer Families helped out more and more homes, accelerating from just one, to two, then three, then four. But what began as bringing Christmas gifts, decorations, and cheer to families affected by cancer turned into full HGTV last year, when Jackie Culley planned to help another local family, the Augustines.

The nine-person Augustine family was living in a small home, and Jackie Culley says when she went to meet them, she was taken aback by how tight and crowded their space was. She knew that the Augustines needed more than just Christmas gifts and cheer.

‘It’s my superpower now’: Utahns living with HIV working to tear down stigma around disease

“As I drove away, I was really overwhelmed and was just thinking: ‘How on earth can I do anything?’ They needed new flooring, new furniture, new paint.”

The next day, she ran into an old friend, who told Culley about her daughter Lexi Walbeck’s new nonprofit. The organization, called Uplift Mission, was created to provide home renovations to those in need. Culley teamed up with Walbeck and her husband, Parker, to give the Augustine’s a complete home makeover.

This year, the renovation project for the Millers has proceeded at an astounding pace. In addition to two $50,000 donations by Uplift Mission and Enium Financial, businesses and suppliers like Pan Homes, Jensen Lumber, FJP Supply Company, RC Willey, and Hearth and Home have donated supplies, appliances, décor, and labor. As of press time, the volunteer list for the project has nearly 50 names.

“We feel so blessed that we have such wonderful neighbors and friends and family,” Darci Miller says. “I look at the volunteer list and just cry, because I see names on there that I recognize from my community. I also see names of people that I don’t even know.”

In most holiday movies, Christmas magic is often presented as a serendipitous side effect of the enchanting season. In real life, however, it takes a tight-knit community, common humanity, and a whole lot of work.

Darci Miller would like to thank Jackie Culley and family, Lexi and Parker Walbeck, Mindy Fidler, Sarah Sly, Melissa Davies, and everyone who has helped in any way with the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Kids Under Construction – When to let go of family traditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holidays inch closer, most of us are getting ready for annual family holiday traditions. Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark about the joy of starting new holiday traditions with your children. Traditions give us a sense of comfort, familiarity, and predictability, so sometimes […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Late Snowfall: Skiers happy to finally be able to hit Utah slopes

Brighton, UT (ABC 4) – The most dedicated of the skiers rose bright and early Friday to beat the crowds at Brighton Resort. Skiers arrived hours before doors even opened. “I was pressing all my friends like hey we’re waking up at 5, I’m making oatmeal I’m making coffee, we’re getting up the canyon,” says […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

EXCLUSIVE: Utah missionary caught in tornado’s epicenter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In an exclusive interview with ABC 4, the mother of 19-year old June Ferre, said her daughter, who is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, had to withstand the deadly Mayfield, Ky. tornado. She was able to withstand the 150 mile per hour winds […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Santa Claus to land in Price gifting toys to hundreds of children

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – The jolly red man himself will be making a landing in Utah! Santa Claus will be arriving in style in Price on Dec. 13, with plenty of toys, gifts, winter coats, and more goodies in his sleigh. The special holiday flight is made possible by Angel Flight West, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven […]
PRICE, UT
ABC4

Man dressed as Buddy the Elf pillow fights strangers for charity

(ABC4) – If you’re walking down the street and spot a large elf running at you with a pillow, don’t worry, it’s just for charity. A Boston-based firefighter and comedian, Brendan Edwards, is spreading holiday cheer by dressing up as Buddy the Elf from the classic holiday film and challenging unsuspecting passersby to a pillow […]
CHARITIES
ABC4

St. George hospital ICU at capacity again, but vaccination are rising

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital Intensive Care Unit is at capacity again, but leaders from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department say vaccination rates are rising. “Yes, the patients come first but at some point our families do deserve us occasionally as well, and it’s been hard to get […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Paramedics respond to record-high 911 calls in 2021

OGDEN, UT (ABC 4) – For healthcare workers across Utah this year has been busier than ever. However, before many patients are admitted to the hospital, they call for help. This means many fire departments across the state seeing an uptick in emergency calls. For the Ogden City Fire Department, 2021 will be a record-breaker.    “I think […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Christmas Pageant#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Families#The Culley Family#The Walbeck Family#Uplift Mission
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Danny Scott?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cherri Waddell was fourteen years old when she watched her brother leave their apartment. It was the last time she would ever see her brother, Danny Scott. “There was a knock on the door,” recalled Waddell. “It was a friend of Daniel’s named Robin.” Their mother was at work and […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Massive Stockton blaze destroys home, leaves several pets dead

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – A massive fire left a home destroyed and resulted in the death of several pets in Stockton on Monday. Stockton City Police and Fire Departments say the incident happened near 900 S and 582 E just after midnight. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the home completely engulfed in flames. The […]
STOCKTON, UT
ABC4

Raising Cane’s now hiring for Riverdale store

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The newest Raising Cane’s opening in Riverdale is looking to fill its restaurant with a full staff. The restaurant is set to open in January and is looking to hire 150 local crew members to serve its famous chicken. The new store is located at 4168 S. Riverdale Road. The hiring […]
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC4

Utah adds over 1.3K new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,330 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 10, and 8 new deaths since yesterday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 1,330 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 610,681. Of today’s new cases, 229 are school-aged children. […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC4

Medical mask exemptions: they’re real, and they primarily affect the disabled, experts say

UTAH (ABC4) – At the beginning of the pandemic, social media was flooded with content showing belligerent opponents of mask requirements. Videos of face-covering refusals quickly made rounds, and many of these individuals cited medical conditions as reasons for why they could not mask. Because of this, the idea of medical mask exemptions became intertwined […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

Utah Symphony to perform at Zion National Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s an iconic pairing of two Utah legends — The Utah Symphony will be performing at Zion National Park this summer. Inspired by the unparalleled beauty of southwestern Utah landscapes, the Utah Symphony will be performing Messiaen’s “From the Canyons to the Stars,” a piece inspired by the majestic landscapes […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Colorado-based coffee shop expanding to Utah

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado-based coffee shop is expanding to Utah and they’re having a free drink celebration during their grand opening on Dec. 11. Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is opening its first Utah location in Herriman at 12058 S. Carlsbad Way and will feature a drive-thru along with a walk-up window. Franchise owners Lisa […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: A family searches for answers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Four years have passed and the family of Justin Hooiman is becoming desperate and hopeful. In an attempt to learn what happened to Hooiman, his family turned to the media to spread the word about his disappearance. In June, his mother broke her silence during a segment of Missing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Amazon opens same-day fulfillment center in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amazon shoppers in Salt Lake City will be receiving their packages even sooner now. Amazon opened its first Sub-Same Day Fulfillment Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The new facility boasts 150,000 square feet and will bring over 250 part-time and full-time jobs to Utah. Amazon says the facility […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Covid Testing Site Opening in Sandy

Sandy, UT (ABC4) – A new Covid-19 kiosk testing site is opening to the general public December 18 in Sandy. Its hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday, 9am-4pm.  The site will be run by Curative, which has a network of over 13,000 Covid-testing sites across the US. They will be conducting PCR tests and will […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy