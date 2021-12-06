WWII veterans honored at annual Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Luncheon

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aurora Navy League hosted its 52nd Annual Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Luncheon Monday afternoon.

Roughly 250 people gathered in person at the Gaslite Manor Banquets in Aurora including several World War II veterans.

“I remember when Pearl Harbor happened, like it was yesterday,” said 100-year-old Donald O’Reilly. “I was with a group of my friends when it came over the radio. It was really a shock.”

O’Reilly served in England with the Eighth Air Force as military police. He told WBBM Newsradio his military service wasn’t near Pearl Harbor, but that it’s still an honor to be recognized.

Only one local resident is a Pearl Harbor survivor, but organizers said Elgin resident Everett Schlegel was in the hospital last week and unable to attend.

The luncheon is believed to be the largest Pearl Harbor memorial event outside the city of Chicago.

“This is really to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor and to remember the lessons learned,” said Richard Todas, president of the Aurora Navy League. “Over time people forget what happened, they forget to whom it happened and they forget how it happened.”

The event featured keynote speaker Brig. Gen. William Weir and several civic youth scholarships were awarded by the Rotary Club of Aurora to local high school students.

Funds raised enable Aurora Navy League to support Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at West Aurora High School and NJROTC units at East Aurora High and Mooseheart Child City and School.