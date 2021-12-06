ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 30% Increase In November LTL Revenue Per Day

By Akanksha Bakshi
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported less-than-truckload (LTL) operating metrics for November 2021. LTL Revenue per day increased 29.9% compared to November 2020, reflecting an 11.5% increase in LTL tons per day...

