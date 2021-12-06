ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Game-wrecking T.J. Watt worth every dollar for Steelers

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lim1T_0dFYq2WM00
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The metrics are easy. When T.J. Watt plays, the Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff contenders.

When he doesn’t, they’re in trouble. A lot of trouble.

Three months after signing one of the richest contracts given to a defender in NFL history, the perennial All-Pro outside linebacker somehow seems underpaid.

Stacking up 16 sacks — including 3 1/2 during Sunday’s heart-stopping 20-19 win over Baltimore that gave Pittsburgh’s scattershot season a much-needed jolt — will do that.

Imagine if he’d been healthy all year. Watt left two games because of injuries and sat out two others. The fact the Steelers are 0-3-1 in those games is not a coincidence. They are 6-2 when Watt’s No. 90 is in full flight coming off the edge, bringing a unique brand of chaos that galvanizes a defense that’s ordinary — or worse — when he’s standing on the sideline in sweatpants or watching at home from his couch.

Watt didn’t even practice last week after being placed into the COVID-19 protocol just 24 hours after a blowout loss to Cincinnati. He tuned into meetings virtually and attempted to stay game-ready by throwing on a pair of cleats and churning up the turf around the trees in his yard.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is a tad more elusive than your random pine or oak tree. Then again, Watt is a tad more frenetic than your random linebacker. Time and again two of the NFL’s best young players found themselves on a collision course.

Time and again Watt found a way to succeed where so many others have failed, including disrupting Jackson’s timing just enough to force a slightly errant pass on a 2-point conversion attempt with 12 seconds to go that swung the outcome of the game.

If Watt isn’t there, Jackson flips to a wide-open Mark Andrews for a score that likely would have all but ended Pittsburgh’s chances in the AFC North.

Only Watt was there, extending all 6 feet 4 inches of his frame in an effort to disrupt Jackson, whose sidearm throw glanced off Andrews’ hands and fell harmlessly to the Heinz Field turf.

“T.J. Watt, he’s a great defender, great rusher,” Jackson said. “He was doing his thing out there tonight.”

And doing it at a level rarely seen in NFL history. Watt has already tied James Harrison’s franchise record for sacks in a season and is on pace to break Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL record (22 1/2), remarkable considering Watt has basically missed the equivalent of three full games because of groin, hip and knee injuries and spent last week tearing up his yard while in the COVID-19 protocol.

“He’s unique,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He is unique and a collection of unique people. But you know, his production, his output is unique. And so, you know, we shouldn’t be surprised that his method or his process is unique. His level of effort, his attention to detail, his intensity. All are unique.”

Invaluable too.

“He’s a game-wrecker,” Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “He’s a guy that’s going to go out there and cause havoc. Just the energy that he plays with, the passion he plays with. I wouldn’t call it the anger, but when he’s out there, he’s angry.”

Fitzpatrick believes Watt has stamped himself as the favorite for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, an honor Fitzpatrick believes Watt was “robbed” of while finishing third in 2019 and second last season.

It’s an award Watt’s older brother J.J. captured three times while anchoring the Houston Texans’ defensive line last decade. It’s an award the Steelers expected Watt to contend for after signing him to that massive extension in early September.

Watt vowed the pressure that comes with all those zeroes on his contract would not change his approach. If anything, it’s only amplified it. Good thing. Any chance the Steelers have of reaching the postseason largely depends on Watt providing the juice for a team in desperate need of electricity.

WHAT’S WORKING

The offense found a rhythm in the second half against the Ravens by mixing in a fair amount of no-huddle, an approach that gives quarterback Ben Roethlisberger more flexibility in calling the plays. Yet Roethlisberger made it a point to praise first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada after a 29-yard touchdown throw to Diontae Johnson, pointing to the box where Canada was sitting as a sign of respect.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

While Johnson is flourishing, the group behind him on the depth chart — Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray Ray McCloud — have been a mixed bag at best. At the moment, there’s a case to be made that all three rank below Johnson, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth in Roethlisberger’s pecking order of preferred targets.

STOCK UP

The practice squad guys. The Steelers have been forced to rely heavily on players such as defensive tackle Montravius Adams — signed away from Seattle last week — and guard John Leglue, who played the first regular-season snaps of his career after B.J. Finney went down in the first quarter with a back injury.

STOCK DOWN

A rare off day for kicker Chris Boswell nearly cost the Steelers. He missed an extra point early in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game and later booted a kickoff out of bounds to give the Ravens excellent field position trailing 20-13 with 1:48 to play.

INJURIES

Finney is likely unavailable to play Minnesota on Thursday. Defensive back Joe Haden’s slow recovery from a sprained foot makes his status uncertain. The team did receive a bit of good news on Monday when it activated inside linebacker Robert Spillane off injured reserve.

KEY NUMBER

39 — the number of fourth-quarter comebacks engineered by Roethlisberger during his 18-year career. Only Peyton Manning (43) and Tom Brady (41) have more.

Hope the momentum continues on Thursday night in the team’s first visit to Minnesota (5-7) since 2005.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
NFL
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021

Known as “Big Ben”, Ben Roethlisberger is the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the most efficient passers in NFL history. For this one, we’ll take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $100 Million. Ben Roethlisberger’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Ravens likely to face a T.J. Watt-less Steelers on Sunday

The unluckiest team in the NFL just got a little lucky. The Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, and the Steelers may be without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh placed Watt on the COVID-19 list on Monday, and Watt will have a very short time to clear...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Tjwatt#Time#Afc North
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s blunt take on boneheaded Chase Claypool taunt vs. Vikings

Chase Claypool made headlines for the wrong reasons in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Chasing down a historic comeback after falling down 29-0, the Steelers had a final shot down eight in the closing minute. But Chase Claypool’s ill-timed pose to celebrate a first down ate away precious seconds that could have been the difference in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
81K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy