When the holiday season is over and the weather really starts to get cold here in Illinois, the urge to get away kicks into overdrive. To me, the month of January is a real bummer. It's cold, I have to take all my holiday decorations down, it's boring, and I don't like it at all. Taking a beach vacation or going somewhere warm is always a great way to beat the winter blues, but sometimes that big of a trip is just not in the cards...or the budget.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO