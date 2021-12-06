Vermont Human Services Secretary Smith to retire at year end

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith is going to retire at the end of the year, Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday.

When Smith agreed to his second stint as secretary of Vermont’s largest state agency in late 2019, no one realized what was about to happen, Scott said.

Smith helped lead Vermont’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout and he worked tirelessly with Vermont’s health care providers to keep the system working.

“This is all on top of his day job, leading the largest agency of state government,” Scott said in a statement.

Smith served in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1977-1978 and as deputy state treasurer from 1995-1999. He previously led the Human Services Agency during the administration of Gov. Jim Douglas in which he also served as the secretary of the Agency of Administration.

“The pandemic has kept me here longer than I anticipated but leaving will still be difficult,” Smith said in a statement. “There will never be a good time to leave.”

Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson will serve as interim secretary following Smith’s departure.