ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vermont Human Services Secretary Smith to retire at year end

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith is going to retire at the end of the year, Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday.

When Smith agreed to his second stint as secretary of Vermont’s largest state agency in late 2019, no one realized what was about to happen, Scott said.

Smith helped lead Vermont’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout and he worked tirelessly with Vermont’s health care providers to keep the system working.

“This is all on top of his day job, leading the largest agency of state government,” Scott said in a statement.

Smith served in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1977-1978 and as deputy state treasurer from 1995-1999. He previously led the Human Services Agency during the administration of Gov. Jim Douglas in which he also served as the secretary of the Agency of Administration.

“The pandemic has kept me here longer than I anticipated but leaving will still be difficult,” Smith said in a statement. “There will never be a good time to leave.”

Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson will serve as interim secretary following Smith’s departure.

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs to step down at the end of the year

A top official with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is stepping down at the end of the year. DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs announced he’s retiring later this month during Wednesday’s meeting of the Natural Resources Board. Ambs said he’s dedicated his life to public service over the last 42 years, adding it’s been an honor to serve at the agency.
POLITICS
Capital Journal

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon leaving for private sector

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon is exiting the Noem administration to enter the private sector effective Jan. 7, according to a Friday press release from the Governor's Office. South Dakota Department of Health spokesperson Daniel Bucheli told the Capital Journal that Malsam-Rysdon will become Vice President of Public...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
myleaderpaper.com

Ruth leaves state House to accept appointment

Becky Ruth, who has represented the 114th District in the Missouri House of Representatives for the past seven years, resigned that seat effective Nov. 30 and the next day started a new job as the director of the state Office of Child Advocate. “I really like it,” she said of...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

IDHS Secretary Grace Hou Receives Excellence In Public Service Award

CHICAGO (CBS) — Top Illinois official is honored for her public service Thursday. Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou is the winner of the 30th annual Motorola solutions foundation Excellence in Public Service award. She was honored at Chicago’s Palmer House Hilton. For years, Hou focused on mental health and social justice issues as well as family and community services.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Douglas
ABC6.com

Governor McKee to make announcement on actions to address COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Governor McKee spoke with a number of officials and community members in an attempt to address the increase in COVID-19 cases. McKee met with health professionals from the medical community, representatives of the small business community, employers, and his COVID response team. McKee and his staff also spoke to our neighboring states in New York and Connecticut.
SMALL BUSINESS
mynbc5.com

Loons 'thriving' in Vermont, have record year for growth

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Annual loon counts have reached a record high in Vermont, up slightly from reports submitted in previous years. A report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife shows 109 nesting pairs were recorded this year. It serves as the highest mark since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the agency.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Human Services#Ap#The Human Services Agency
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Stitt's Former Cabinet Secretary Seeking Millions From State

Former Oklahoma Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe ramps up efforts to expose corruption in state government. Ostrowe put the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General on notice Thursday. He announced he’s suing the office for its malicious and wrongful use of the multicounty grand jury under former Attorney General Michael Hunter. Tort claims are also expected against several individual employees including Hunter and investigator Thomas Helm. Ostrowe’s attorney said they plan to go after any and all agents connected to the malicious prosecution of Ostrowe in late 2020.
POLITICS
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma AG, governor sue over vaccine mandate for military, federal employees

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and Governor Kevin Stitt have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to stop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for members of the military and federal employees. The AG's office has asked a federal court to grant a temporary restraining order to...
HEALTH
whdh.com

Diehl urges Baker to veto ARPA bill for more unemployment insurance money

Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl on Monday called for Gov. Charlie Baker to veto the $4 billion spending bill that the Legislature finalized last week, arguing that the plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds fell short of the need in the business community for the state to reduce employers’ unemployment insurance costs.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS Boston

Baker Concerned About ‘Red Tape’ Around $2,000 Bonuses For Massachusetts Essential Workers In ARPA Bill

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to sign the $4 billion American Rescue Plan Act spending bill passed by the Legislature last week. On Thursday, Baker told reporters that it’s not necessarily the price tag, but the ability to get some of those funds distributed quickly that gives him pause. “We’ve been talking. . . it’s a big bill, obviously. It’s got billions of dollars in it and a lot of complexity,” Baker said. “I think the thing we’re most concerned about at this point is not so much the money, but there’s a lot of red tape baked...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

679K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy