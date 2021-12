Here’s a look at exactly what you should be spending (or not!) this holiday season. ‘Tis the season to be merry. And spend money — a lot of money, according to the National Retail Federation. We get it — during the holidays you travel more, you shop more, you host more, you decorate more, and you eat more. All of which can add up to your budget taking a direct hit from Santa’s sleigh.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO