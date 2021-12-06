ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Creating a Visual Language for Innovative Products

By Nick Babich
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take many things in our environment for granted: materials, textures, shadows and reflections. Sometimes we think of these visual attributes in isolation, but the true power is when they work together, reinforce each other and make a design alive. The Grass sphere created for the Pryon project (see...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

How to Design Dynamically and Create Vivid Visualizations with Enscape 3.2 |

Enscape is a real-time visualization and virtual reality tool favored by architects, designers, and other AEC professionals. Its latest update, Enscape 3.2, further strengthens it as more than a rendering tool and streamlines the entire design process even more with new features such as Dynamic Asset Placement, Batch Panorama, Panorama Tour, and the new Green Building Asset and Material collections.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Pelin Özbalcı Ripple turntable creates audio and visual drama for a stunning experience

Drawing its inspiration from two ripples colliding with one another, the Pelin Özbalcı Ripple turntable creates an audio and visual experience. Boasting a black or white pristine design with minimal elements, it’ll become your new favorite home accessory. Designed with a surface treatment, the Ripple turntable sports a rippled surface that’s the core of its beauty. In fact, the waves originate from the spindle as the origin of the swing-arm. The sound waves then intersect in the middle to create a stunning visual element. Compared to traditional turntables, which have an over-the-top element, this turntable’s minimalist design takes you back to what matters: music. Beautifully striking and inspired by Scandinavian or Japanese home decor, it’s a must-have gadget for music lovers.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Planning is key: Why you need a production book and how to create it

Productions culminate in a shoot — a shoot results in the assets. Assets are delivered and badabing-badaboom a job well done. Professional photography in a nutshell, albeit oversimplified by a thousand degrees. Along the way are people, tools, and a ton of work. Amongst the must-have tools is the Production Book, a consolidated document of all production elements. If your shoot were a play, your PB would be its script. If a meal, the PB would be its recipe. If an IKEA dresser, the PB its instructions (but better).
ENTERTAINMENT
GeekyGadgets

Visualizing Complexity design book lets you visualize complex issues in an attractive and innovative way

Designers may be interested in a new modular information design handbook in the form of Visualizing Complexity created to provide a new work standard enabling anyone to visualize complex issues in an attractive and innovative way using modular information design. “Explaining complexity isn’t always simple. Especially when you’re trying to do it with information design. And if you don’t know where to start, the process can be totally daunting. So we developed the easy-to-use Modular Information Design (MID) framework and laid it all out in this beautifully crafted book.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
signalscv.com

Parent creates dual language immersion workbooks

A mother with children in the Spanish dual language immersion program in Santa Clarita, Marie Urquidi, created workbooks to help parents teach Tagalog and Spanish to their bilingual children. Urquidi was like many parents struggling to help their children with distance learning during the pandemic. Although she took several years...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA TAO helps you create production ready AI models faster

NVIDIA has released more details this month about its NVIDIA TAO AI-model-adaptation framework built to help you create production ready AI models faster. The NVIDIA TAO framework simplifies an excel rates the creation by fine-tuning state-of-the-art, pretrained models, you can create custom, production-ready computer vision and conversational AI models, explains NVIDIA. If you are interested in learning more the latest version of the TAO toolkit is now available to download from the official NVIDIA Developer website. Check out the quick video embedded below for an overview of what you can expect from NVIDIA TAO.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tuya Smart Helps Brands Integrate New Alexa Arabic Language into their Products and Build Alexa Skills

The new Khaleeji Arabic language for Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based service that powers devices like Amazon Echo, was officially released in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Tuya Smart, a leading global IoT development platform, is providing solutions to enable global business partners, especially those in the Middle East, to integrate Alexa’s new Khaleeji Arabic language into their products.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Design#Product Design#Visual Design#Ai#Milkinside
martechseries.com

Branch Wraps 2021 With Strong Growth, New Product Innovations And Industry Recognition

Over 75,000 Apps and Top Brands Trust Branch to Streamline User Acquisition, Measure Engagement and Drive Marketing Growth. With mobile attribution, user experience, and privacy top of mind for marketers around the world, Branch (branch.io), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, experienced significant growth in 2021. Each month, the Branch platform now powers more than three billion user visits and over 65 billion link clicks.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Using fungus feeding on a woody waste product to create living building blocks

A team of researchers from Columbia University, Ecovative Design and MIT has developed a living type of building block made from fungus feeding on woody waste products. They have published their results in the journal Nature Materials. As researchers look for more sustainable options for building materials, many have turned...
SCIENCE
theithacan.org

Review: Sting creates album without innovation or notability

Sting, former lead singer and bassist for the rock band The Police, has released 13 studio albums since his first solo album in 1985. In his latest release, “The Bridge,” Sting attempts to create a unique album by blending sounds of classic rock and pop music. Though the overall sound of the album is technically impressive, there is nothing innovative or notable about the album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
momtastic.com

Mom Creates Data Visualization to Show Maternity Leave Isn’t a Vacation

San Francisco mom, Kristen Cuneo, has a stunning response for moms asked if they “enjoyed their vacation,” referencing their maternity leave. She crafted a data visualization that maps out every time she breastfed, bottle-fed, and changed a diaper. Cuneo’s super supportive husband, Michael DiBenigno, posted the visualization, presented in a...
TV & VIDEOS
Tire Business

Dana creates numbering scheme for Victor Reinz product line

MAUMEEE, Ohio — Dana Inc. has created a global part number (GPN) system for its Victor Reinz line of products. The smart numbering format uses a fully numeric part-numbering system that aligns with Victor Reinz products globally, the company announced Dec. 1. The GPN system will increase speed to market...
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

How IoT strategies can drive product innovation for OEMs and their customers?

We are at an inflection point for the development and adoption of IoT technology. The proliferation of connected machines, devices, and things is swiftly remodeling the way businesses extract value from data. The growing interconnection is producing massive data volumes that comprise real-time perception, which can help businesses adopt new models, streamline operational tactics, reduce costs and create more groundbreaking services and products.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Apple now allows developers to create custom App Store product pages

Back in June, Apple announced during WWDC21 that it would eventually allow app developers to create custom App Store product pages. This enables them to showcase different contents — such as icons, screenshots, and descriptions — to different people. Developers will get access to statistics based on each product page to find out which appeals to users the most. Additionally, they will have the option to share custom pages through unique links to highlight certain in-app events or features at a particulate time. The Cupertino giant is now rolling out these new additions to all registered developers worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy