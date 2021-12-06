Creating a Visual Language for Innovative Products

Drawing its inspiration from two ripples colliding with one another, the Pelin Özbalcı Ripple turntable creates an audio and visual experience. Boasting a black or white pristine design with minimal elements, it’ll become your new favorite home accessory. Designed with a surface treatment, the Ripple turntable sports a rippled surface that’s the core of its beauty. In fact, the waves originate from the spindle as the origin of the swing-arm. The sound waves then intersect in the middle to create a stunning visual element. Compared to traditional turntables, which have an over-the-top element, this turntable’s minimalist design takes you back to what matters: music. Beautifully striking and inspired by Scandinavian or Japanese home decor, it’s a must-have gadget for music lovers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO